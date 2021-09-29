TD GARDEN DEBUTS NEW ‘HUB VISION’

(BOSTON, MA) – TD Garden, New England’s premier sports and entertainment arena and home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics, announced today that the massive overhaul to the in-arena entertainment system is complete, and a new 4K center-hung scoreboard and audio system is ready to debut for the 2021-22 season. The pristine Daktronics scoreboard, aptly dubbed ‘Hub Vision’ for its prime location as the centerpiece to TD Garden and epicenter of the The Hub on Causeway, provides more than 4K resolution and 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing, currently the highest resolution in NBA and NHL.

The four main display screens have nearly doubled in size and measure 18 feet by 32.5 feet wide and have new accompanying underbelly boards measuring 6.5 feet high by 23 feet wide to cater to fans sitting closer to the action. Above the 4K video boards, two new ring displays each measure 3.5 feet high 179 feet in circumference and feature 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing.

“We are so excited to kick off the season and deliver the clearest and most captivating in-game presentation on the all-new ‘Hub Vision’ scoreboard,” said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden. “TD Garden is in a constant state of innovation to improve our guest experience, and Delaware North continues to prove their commitment to the guest experience with these investments. The scoreboard is the centerpiece of the arena, and this upgrade will bring an unparalleled, technologically-advanced in-game experience for all our guests to enjoy.”



“We started this transition back in 2019, so to see this new center-hung finally completed, as originally intended, is just extra special,” said Daktronics Sales Representative Charley Bocklet. “It’s an honor for Daktronics to continue our relationship with TD Garden, which now will showcase some of the highest resolution screens in sports today. Their staff has always been great to work with and never more so than through this last year. Patience and perseverance will finally pay off for the fans of Boston.”

In addition to the new scoreboard, TD Garden has partnered with Clair Global Integration to update the audio system, utilizing Cohesion Series CO10 loudspeakers to deliver incredibly powerful, smooth, and precise audio to every seat in the house.

The new scoreboard and audio system are extensions of TD Garden’s Legendary Transformation, a $100 million private investment by the Jacobs family that began in 2017. The multi-year renovation provided a combined 50,000 square feet of additional space on all levels, preparing for the next generation of sports and entertainment experiences.

To view and/or download high-resolution renderings and photos of the new scoreboard, please click HERE.

About TD Garden

TD Garden, owned and operated by Delaware North, first opened its doors to the public on September 30, 1995. In the 25 years since, the venue has generated more than $365 million in direct economic impact to the Greater Boston region from its major national events alone, not including its high-profile Bruins and Celtics tenants. The arena has played host to countless marquee events, including the Democratic National Convention, NHL All-Star Game, NCAA Frozen Fours, NCAA Women’s Final Four, U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, U.S. Figure Skating Championships and ISU World Figure Skating Championships among others.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

About Clair Global Integration

Building on over 50 years of experience, Clair Global continues to boldly advance the entertainment experience in the touring, festival, broadcast, and corporate markets. Our clients are extraordinary, and because of this, we strive every day, at any hour, to exceed their expectations. As a proud participant in the Rock Lititz Community, we provide our clients with solutions to their needs in audio, communications, backline, and data services. For more information about Clair Global, please visit www.clairglobal.com.